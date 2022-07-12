Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 234.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 870 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PXD. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $213.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $252.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.80. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock worth $2,439,657 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $302.00 to $339.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile (Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.