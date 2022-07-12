Crewe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,382,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI opened at $192.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.00. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $181.67 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.