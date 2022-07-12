Crewe Advisors LLC Has $110.42 Million Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Crewe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,226,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group makes up approximately 21.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of The Ensign Group worth $110,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of The Ensign Group stock opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.29 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.35.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $713.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.36 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.38%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

