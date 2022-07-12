Crewe Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,691 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 0.5% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000.

DGRO opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85.

