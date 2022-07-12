Crewe Advisors LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 238.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 727 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Netflix by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Edward Jones cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Netflix to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Macquarie cut shares of Netflix to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Netflix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $344.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $323.23. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

