Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 58.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in Linde by 5.3% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Linde by 11.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $276.77 on Tuesday. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $266.83 and a 12 month high of $352.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $305.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.44.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.15. Linde had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Linde from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue upgraded shares of Linde to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.71.

In other news, VP Andreas Opfermann sold 186 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.55, for a total value of $57,948.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,600.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

