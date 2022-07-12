Crewe Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,922,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,971,390,000 after buying an additional 796,968 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,724,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,077,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,407,611,000 after buying an additional 484,081 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,406,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,233,000 after buying an additional 2,136,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,027,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $842,847,000 after buying an additional 253,865 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $80.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.75. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 229.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,409,587.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

