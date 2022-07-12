Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 9,986 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,151 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,986 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 5.7% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $29,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 52,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the first quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $228.84 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $256.16. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $218.00 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

