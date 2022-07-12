Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,422 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell stock opened at $48.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $46.54 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.84%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SHEL shares. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.11) to GBX 2,850 ($33.90) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.57) to GBX 2,860 ($34.02) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.34) to GBX 2,779 ($33.05) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,607.00.

Shell Profile (Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.