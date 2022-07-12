Crewe Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $200.19 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.89 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $207.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.23.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

