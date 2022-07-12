CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Up 7%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) shot up 7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $79.11 and last traded at $78.85. 70,583 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,794,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.71.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $115.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.31.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.91.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.41). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 34.04%. The company had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $1,539,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,878,283.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $289,982,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $43,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.