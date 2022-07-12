Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.98

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 6,496.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.
Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
