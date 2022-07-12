Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $21.98

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $21.98 and last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Criteo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Criteo from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Criteo from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Criteo from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Get Criteo alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Criteo ( NASDAQ:CRTO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The information services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.80 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 5.97%. Criteo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Criteo by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 5,376,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $131,187,000 after buying an additional 127,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Criteo by 6,496.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 103,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 101,807 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Criteo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 156,276 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its position in Criteo by 45.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 479,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 149,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its stake in Criteo by 28.0% in the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 635,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,324,000 after purchasing an additional 139,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Criteo Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.