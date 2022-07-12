Critical Review: Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) & Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT)

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) and Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Concert Pharmaceuticals -245.72% -89.48% -64.29% Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -2.05%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Concert Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Concert Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Biotech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Concert Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 148.96%. Given Concert Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Concert Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Biotech Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

Concert Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Biotech Acquisition has a beta of -0.25, meaning that its stock price is 125% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Concert Pharmaceuticals and Biotech Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Concert Pharmaceuticals $32.58 million 5.37 -$80.05 million ($2.66) -1.81 Biotech Acquisition N/A N/A -$6.86 million N/A N/A

Biotech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Concert Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.3% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.7% of Biotech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.8% of Concert Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Concert Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition. It has strategic collaborations with Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Cipla Technologies; and Processa Pharmaceuticals. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Biotech Acquisition (Get Rating)

Biotech Acquisition Company does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

