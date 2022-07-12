Critical Review: KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) & Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF)

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH – Get Rating) and Abliva AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NEVPF – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get KemPharm alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for KemPharm and Abliva AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KemPharm 0 0 1 0 3.00 Abliva AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

KemPharm currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.27%. Given KemPharm’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe KemPharm is more favorable than Abliva AB (publ).

Institutional and Insider Ownership

32.4% of KemPharm shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of KemPharm shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares KemPharm and Abliva AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KemPharm $28.65 million 5.82 -$8.56 million N/A N/A Abliva AB (publ) $20,000.00 674.18 -$6.54 million N/A N/A

Abliva AB (publ) has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KemPharm.

Profitability

This table compares KemPharm and Abliva AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KemPharm -0.60% -0.28% -0.27% Abliva AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

About KemPharm (Get Rating)

KemPharm, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications. Its prodrug product candidate pipeline is focused on the high need areas of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, stimulant use disorder, and CNS rare diseases, including idiopathic hypersomnia (IH). The company's lead product candidate KP1077 which is under Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of IH and narcolepsy, is based on its prodrug of d-methylphenidate, known as serdexmethylphnidate. It is also developing KP879, a prodrug product candidate for the treatment of stimulant use disorder and is under Phase I clinical trial. In addition, the company has received FDA approval for AZSTARYS, a new once-daily treatment for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in patents age six years and older, and for APADAZ, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, a prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen. KemPharm, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement, with KVK-Tech, Inc. and Commave Therapeutics SA. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Celebration, Florida.

About Abliva AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Abliva AB (publ) develops medicines for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases. The company is developing KL1333 that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the chronic treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases; NV354, which is in the preparation for clinical trials for the treatment of primary mitochondrial diseases with Complex I deficiency; and NeuroSTAT that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical study for traumatic brain injury. It has collaboration agreements with Isomerase, Yungjin Pharm, University of Pennsylvania, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, and Oroboros Instruments. The company was formerly known as NeuroVive Pharmaceutical AB (publ) and changed its name to Abliva AB (publ) in May 2020. Abliva AB (publ) was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Lund, Sweden.

Receive News & Ratings for KemPharm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KemPharm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.