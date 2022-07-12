Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Jez K. Maiden Acquires 2 Shares

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 2 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 6,809 ($80.98) per share, for a total transaction of £136.18 ($161.96).

Shares of LON:CRDA traded down GBX 69.90 ($0.83) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 6,736.10 ($80.12). The company had a trading volume of 204,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,903. Croda International Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5,862 ($69.72) and a 1-year high of £105.05 ($124.94). The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. The stock has a market cap of £9.41 billion and a PE ratio of 2,939.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,625.72 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,439.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($107.04) price objective on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,600 ($78.50) to GBX 6,000 ($71.36) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($103.47) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,483.33 ($100.90).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

