CrossFirst Bankshares (CFB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 18th. Analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $48.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 35.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CrossFirst Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

Shares of CFB stock opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $652.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.20. CrossFirst Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,668 shares in the company, valued at $1,534,518. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 54.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 8,972 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 8.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 37.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFB. Stephens lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $15.00 target price on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.