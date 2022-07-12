CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Hits $0.0007 on Exchanges

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $542,202.88 and approximately $445,322.00 worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005023 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00105979 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00017008 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000328 BTC.

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 740,606,279 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

