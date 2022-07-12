CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.11% from the company’s current price.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna cut their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

NASDAQ:CSX traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The stock had a trading volume of 133,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,387,882. The stock has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.86. CSX has a 52-week low of $28.09 and a 52-week high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 29.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,763 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,606.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in CSX by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CSX by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in CSX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 27,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in CSX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 101,547 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,817,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

