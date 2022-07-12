CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Shares Gap Down to $31.33

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.33, but opened at $30.08. CVR Energy shares last traded at $29.84, with a volume of 1,147 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVR Energy to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CVR Energy from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.55.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.12. CVR Energy had a net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CVR Energy by 71.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 47,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 19,772 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in CVR Energy by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,930 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in CVR Energy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,605,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

