CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
UAN stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.63. The company had a trading volume of 44,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,496. CVR Partners has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $179.74. The company has a market cap of $979.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.62 and a 200 day moving average of $117.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 59.89%. The company had revenue of $222.87 million during the quarter.
CVR Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea and ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.
