CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 521.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 125.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. raised its position in CVS Health by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $96.01. The company had a trading volume of 74,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.00. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $79.33 and a 52 week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.