Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $175,000 in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 320.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Life Storage by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LSI shares. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Life Storage from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Life Storage from $166.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

NYSE LSI opened at $114.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.56. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $154.45.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $233.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.30%.

Life Storage Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.