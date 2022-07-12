Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $5.48 Million in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 60,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,484,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX stock opened at $79.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $90.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.31. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.55%.

In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz acquired 72,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.85 per share, for a total transaction of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.72.

About Starbucks (Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.