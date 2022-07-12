Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC Invests $541,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $298.00 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup raised Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.11.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

