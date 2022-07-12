D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

D4T4 opened at GBX 243 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £97.60 million and a PE ratio of 6,106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.97. D4t4 Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($4.88).

Get D4t4 Solutions alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.05) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for D4t4 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D4t4 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.