D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4) Increases Dividend to GBX 2.07 Per Share

D4t4 Solutions Plc (LON:D4T4 – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.07 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This is a positive change from D4t4 Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
D4T4 opened at GBX 243 ($2.89) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £97.60 million and a PE ratio of 6,106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 261.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 277.97. D4t4 Solutions has a 52 week low of GBX 230 ($2.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 410 ($4.88).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.05) price objective on shares of D4t4 Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.
D4t4 Solutions Plc provides digital data collection, management, and analytics solutions. It offers Celebrus, a customer data platform software product that captures customer data from various digital channels to deliver artificial intelligence, customer insight and analytics, personalization, decisioning, and customer relationship management.
