Databroker Trading Up 14.4% This Week (DTX)

Databroker (DTX) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $122.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,395.79 or 1.00001974 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00010065 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002821 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,261,289 coins. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars.

