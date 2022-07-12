DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $62.06

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $62.06 and last traded at $62.06, with a volume of 3758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.86.

DCCPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,000 ($83.25) to GBX 7,500 ($89.20) in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of DCC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DCC from GBX 7,855 ($93.42) to GBX 7,400 ($88.01) in a report on Friday.

Get DCC alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.67 and its 200-day moving average is $77.76.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.