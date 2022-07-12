DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0493 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 11th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $1,265.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0493 or 0.00000248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000581 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001638 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00012256 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,698,099 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.