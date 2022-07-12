DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 124,201 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 72.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,201 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $124,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $959,748,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,783,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,127,000 after purchasing an additional 593,336 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Deere & Company by 203.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 839,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,307,000 after buying an additional 563,302 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 340,700 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DE traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $299.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,697. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.05. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Several research analysts have commented on DE shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.72.
In other Deere & Company news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Deere & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)
Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.
