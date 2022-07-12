DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 48,226 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 628,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,226 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.18% of Intuitive Surgical worth $192,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.31. The company had a trading volume of 17,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,912,321. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.10. The stock has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.83 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.