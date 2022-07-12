DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 59,173 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,883,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,173 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.14% of CVS Health worth $195,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $1.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.10. 80,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,655. The company has a market cap of $126.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.90 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $79.33 and a 52-week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

