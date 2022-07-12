DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 138,208 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,364 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,208 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Walmart were worth $136,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.74.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $1,499,012.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,261,928.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,904,072. 48.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $126.35. 124,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,612,302. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The firm has a market cap of $346.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.66 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

