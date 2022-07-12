DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 202,237 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,244 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,237 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for about 0.8% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Accenture worth $346,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $2.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.55. 30,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,762. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.17 and a fifty-two week high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares in the company, valued at $8,326,090.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

