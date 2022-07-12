DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 76,321 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,886,032 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,321 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.16% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $233,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TD traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.61. The company had a trading volume of 152,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,237. The firm has a market cap of $113.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average of $76.01. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.15%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

