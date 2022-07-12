DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,161,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64,493 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.19% of Micron Technology worth $171,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.42.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.65. 514,519 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,582,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.40 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The company has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

