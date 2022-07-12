DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 646,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,843 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.17% of Stryker worth $174,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stryker by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in Stryker by 3.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,200 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Stryker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $288.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.88.

Stryker stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,741. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $193.34 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.92 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.37.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

