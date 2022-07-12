DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $363.77 Million Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 610,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $363,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.60, for a total transaction of $5,456,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,048,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total transaction of $9,403,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $17.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $540.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $211.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $541.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $565.36. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $497.83 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.26%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.92.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

