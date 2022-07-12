DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 877,250 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $218,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Square Asset Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 984 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.61.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $254.31. The stock had a trading volume of 34,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,353. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $188.07 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.29%.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

