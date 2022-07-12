DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 86,147 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,002,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,147 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Prologis were worth $164,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,128,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,044,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,971,155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Prologis by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,855,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,888,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,343,792 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 781,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,614,000 after purchasing an additional 520,675 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,819,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,081,000 after purchasing an additional 476,398 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.54.

In related news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PLD traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.98. 17,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,601. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.46 and a 52-week high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.88. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

