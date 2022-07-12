DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,594,963 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,339 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.26% of General Mills worth $108,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,560,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in General Mills by 117.1% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 589,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 317,913 shares in the last quarter. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS traded up $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.25. The stock had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,256,344. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.67 and a 1-year high of $76.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.82.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.87%.

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

