DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 104,658 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,664,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,658 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.1% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $448,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 77.7% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 35,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 15,740 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.0% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.8% in the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.1% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 101,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 161,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
PEP stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.29. The company had a trading volume of 128,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $236.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.78 and a 1-year high of $177.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.11.
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.
PepsiCo Profile (Get Rating)
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
