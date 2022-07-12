DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 2,407 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 618,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.09% of Danaher worth $184,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after buying an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DHR traded down $6.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.71. 54,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,085,227. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $233.71 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.07.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

