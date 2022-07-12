DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 40,619 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,511,911 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 40,619 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Oracle worth $126,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.85. The stock had a trading volume of 105,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,098,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.22. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $188.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total value of $68,404,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

