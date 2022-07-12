Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DAL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,334,627.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DAL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

Shares of DAL opened at $29.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

