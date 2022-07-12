Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.84 and last traded at $30.71. Approximately 329,575 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,434,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.29.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.06.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.15. The company has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $256,055.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,270 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,835 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,743 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $102,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $41,726,000. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

