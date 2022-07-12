Desjardins Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to C$51.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Desjardins from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Power currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.61.

Shares of CPXWF stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.84. Capital Power has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $37.04.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 6,600 megawatts of power generation capacity at 26 facilities.

