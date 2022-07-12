Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €36.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($36.00) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($40.00) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. HSBC set a €41.00 ($41.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €44.00 ($44.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Hauck Aufhäuser Ib set a €27.00 ($27.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €47.00 ($47.00) price objective on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Get NORMA Group alerts:

NORMA Group stock opened at €21.12 ($21.12) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.16. NORMA Group has a 12 month low of €20.20 ($20.20) and a 12 month high of €45.64 ($45.64). The stock has a market cap of $672.93 million and a P/E ratio of 13.02.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NORMA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NORMA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.