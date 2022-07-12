Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Holdings Lowered by Dorsey Wright & Associates

Dorsey Wright & Associates decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,597 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 164,622 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy makes up approximately 2.6% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $11,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 15.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 15,094 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,560 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DVN. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Devon Energy from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on Devon Energy from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,316 shares of company stock worth $4,257,888 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DVN opened at $53.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 2.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.14. Devon Energy had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.53%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 95.31%.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.