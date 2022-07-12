Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Outperform by Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Wedbush currently has $5.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th.

NYSE DBD opened at $2.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $222.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 3.00. Diebold Nixdorf has a 12 month low of $2.12 and a 12 month high of $12.39.

Diebold Nixdorf ( NYSE:DBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $829.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.75 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Octavio Marquez acquired 48,791 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $110,755.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,382.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko acquired 7,152 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $25,032.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,541. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 104,756 shares of company stock valued at $260,898 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 272,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 107,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through Eurasia Banking, Americas Banking, and Retail segments.

