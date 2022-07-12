DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Shares Down 6.6%

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) was down 6.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $36.00 and last traded at $36.20. Approximately 18,883 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,637,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.76.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOCN. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $69.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of DigitalOcean from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 25.81 and a current ratio of 25.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.20. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -120.53 and a beta of 1.91.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.12). DigitalOcean had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $127.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. DigitalOcean’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 16,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $671,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 102,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alan Shapiro sold 14,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.99, for a total value of $705,208.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 282,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,579.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCN. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of DigitalOcean by 706.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

About DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.